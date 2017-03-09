Agostine outlines 0% budget

Superintendent Jim Agostine presented the Board of Finance with three different Board of Education budget scenarios and their impact on the schools.

The scenarios explored the impacts of a 0% increase, a 5% decrease and a 10 % decrease over last year’s budget. The budget, which was approved prior to the announcement of the governor’s budget cuts, is 2.95% more than the 2016-17 budget. However, after an additional retirement and some cost-saving measures, Agostine presented the Board of Finance with a 2.5% increased budget during Tuesday’s budget workshop.

He said that to reach a 0% increase, the Board of Education would have to cut an estimated $1.6 million from its budget.

However, since the school district expects to receive an additional $750,000 in special education funding, Agostine said the board will need to cut “about $1 million” in spending to reach “the zero mark.”

In an effort to put the $1 million cut in perspective, Agostine said that if the school district made the cuts solely based on personnel, it would lose 15 teachers.

Getting to zero

He said that to reach the 0% increase, the district would have to cut two nurses and three kindergarten-through-grade-five coordinators. Agostine said the district would feel “the pinch from lack of K-5 leadership” down the road. He also said that in order to reach 0%, the district is looking into bonding its $31,000 equipment replacement cost or funding “creatively with the town” and the district would have to cut $100,000 from technology. The cuts would also include $25,000 less for professional development, $30,000 less for curriculum writing and cutting teacher stipends by $5,000. The district would save $130,000 by losing a central office administrative position.

Agostine also said the district would not be backfilling a music teacher position, so the remaining music staff would be redistributed to cover those duties and in doing so the district would lose fifth grade band and orchestra. He also said the Board of Education is looking into cutting freshman sports, which would save the district $20,000, as well as reducing the number of clubs and activities to save an additional $20,000.

“All of these clubs typically will have a charity project in town. What happens when that goes away?” he said. “There’s an impact beyond our walls.”

Agostine said they are also examining the idea of cutting one Masuk teacher and three technology paraprofessionals — one from each elementary school. They will also be reducing the repairs budget by $10,000. He also said the district is considering ending its involvement with Columbia University Teachers College, which would put a stop to the reading and writing workshops. The Board of Education is also looking into cutting one bus to save money in transportation.

Impact

“You’re already starting to feel impacts, not only with teaching staff and noncertified staff but also students are going to start bearing the brunt of that damage,” Agostine said.

He said they also created a -5% budget to cut an additional $2.7 million and a -10% budget to cut $5.5 million in spending.

Agostine said both of those budgets would cause a considerable amount of damage to the district. He said that with the -5% budget “gets ugly” and the district would lose nearly 30 teachers. It would also cut all middle school and high school sports as well as losing the athletic director and the assistant athletic director. Agostine also said kindergarten could potentially be cut from full day to a half day program.

He said to get to -10%, the district would have to eliminate an additional 30 to 35 teachers, which would reduce the teaching staff by one-third. He also said that the district would have to cut the STEM program and class sizes would increase to 35 to 40 students per class.

“What goes? You can’t cut the day-to-day basics,” Agostine said. “We’re talking about things like music and art. We’re talking about guidance and support staff when you get to be that drastic. I’m not trying to scare people in revealing this information. I’m trying to show you what the reality is when you start talking about $5.5 million and its impact on a school like this.”

He said he’s saddened by the cuts that it would take to get to a 0% budget.

“To get to zero, we’re already starting to unravel some of the really good work that’s been done in recent years,” Agostine said.