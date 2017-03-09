Manjos says Finance won’t go nuclear on schools

The Council Chambers were packed with residents and town officials during the Board of Finance’s budget workshop on the Board of Education’s budget on Tuesday evening.

Board of Finance chairman Mike Manjos opened the meeting by noting that this year Monroe is facing a particularly difficult budget season and that the board intends to work with the Board of Education to craft a budget that will have the least detrimental impact on the students.

“We’re not looking to the nuclear option for the Board of Education budget,” Manjos said.

Need for cuts

After Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that Monroe would be losing $7.2 million in state funding, the town has been scrambling to decrease the budget. Last week the Town Council approved a budget that trimmed $2.89 million from First Selectman Steve Vavrek’s proposed budget. Malloy also proposed pushing the bill for the teachers’ pension fund on to municipalities, which would cost Monroe an estimated $3 million that is not currently factored into the town’s budget.

Potential school cuts

Superintendent Jim Agostine told the Board of Finance members that the proposed school budget is $56,007,812, which is 2.5% more than the previous year’s budget, and that they would have to cut $1 million to reach a 0% budget increase.

He also said that having spoken with other superintendents in the state, those towns are moving forward with their budgets because they don’t intend to play the “what-if” game with Malloy’s proposed cuts. He also said that the average school board budget increase across the state is 2.43%.

“The worst thing we can do is make a mistake and cut too much in anticipation, because we don’t know where the governor’s budget is going to land,” he said.

Agostine outlined what the Board of Education would potentially have to cut for a 0% increase, a 5% decrease and a 10% decrease budget. The 0% scenario saw a reduction in staff and sports and student activities programing. The 5% decrease and 10% decrease saw the elimination of several programs, including all sports and STEM as well as significant staff reductions.

Agostine noted that the presented numbers are based on rough numbers and the reduced staff savings are estimates, as the teachers have a range of different salaries and their numbers include workers’ compensation.

Board of Education chairman Donna Lane said the potential cuts would also impact the community, as the student clubs that are on the chopping block do various charity projects that benefit local organizations. She also said that if they cut all sports, there would be no reason for the school to continue to maintain the Masuk pool, which would cut into Parks and Recreation programs that utilizes the pool.

Lane and Agostine also said the potential cuts would impact the district’s accreditation.

Public voices concern

During the public hearing portion of the workshop, several residents stepped forward to caution the Board of Finance to not make drastic cuts to the schools.

Fran Welch said the potential cuts are “scary” and asked the Board of Finance not to make premature decisions about the budget.

“Why are we doing this when we don’t even know what’s going to happen? I would hate for you to be very premature with these decisions and then we’re left with what — a decimated school system,” she said.

She encouraged the town to fight back against the governor’s cuts.

Katie Halligan, a third grader from Fawn Hollow Elementary School, went to the podium but was too upset to speak, so her father played a recording of her discussing the potential teacher cuts with him.

“Kids are trying to learn, and with tons of students in the classroom it can be hard,” she said. “Without a teacher to help them learn successfully and good, then they won’t grow up to become teachers and there won’t be any teachers.”

Chris Davis said that if the budget is going to harm the school district, he will become a no voter. David Cusa said cuts to the schools would impact property values in the town and that making too many cuts to the schools would cause regrets.

Stephen Kellogg said he moved to Monroe for the school system and that it is the foundation of the town.

“We need to find other places where we can get lean and mean, because if we start cutting this up too much, to me we just pulled the guts out of the town,” Kellogg said.

Theresa Oleyar said that while she doesn’t want the schools to be impacted, the schools are not the only thing in town.

“You also need roads, you also need ambulances — you also need lots of things that are already being cut,” she said.

Finance

During the workshop, Board of Finance members asked Agostine questions about potential savings and line items that could be funded through alternative funds.

Board of Finance member Patrick O’Hara asked if there were any cosmetic items that could be cut from the Stepney roof project. Agostine said that all the aspects of the project are necessary and aren’t cosmetic.

O’Hara also asked if the school district would find any savings by pushing back against the state’s many unfunded mandates.

Lane said that the mandates are costly to the district but they would be “pennies compared to the governor’s budget cuts.”

She also said that the school district has no intention of complying with the unfunded mandate related to paying $93,000 in tuition to a Bridgeport charter school.

“They can take us to court,” Lane said.

They also discussed tuition fees the district has, as well as increased special education costs with the arrival of additional special education students.

Manjos said the Board of Finance does not intend to include the $3 million for the teachers’ pension fund because there are questions of legality about pushing the costs to the towns. He also said he doesn’t intend to budget for it because Connecticut does not allow towns to spend more than what they have in their budget.

“If we don’t budget it and the state does try to push it through, well, the state statute says I can’t spend more than I budgeted. Make me violate state statute and then you’re really going to see a court case,” he said.

If necessary the town could pay for it, he said, but he doesn’t intend to budget for it because it is such a questionable change.

Manjos said that while the town is facing daunting cuts, the Board of Finance also needs to create contingencies for multiple scenarios.

“We obviously have to prepare for a dramatic cut, but what I’m also trying to figure out is how we can prepare for a positive outcome,” Manjos said.