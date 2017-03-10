Library hosts print class

Print class

The library will hold an art program to teach patrons how to make custom camel ink prints on March 11 at 10:30 a.m. The program is open for children in grade three through six. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Snapchat filters

The library invites teens in grades seven to 12 to learn how to create Snapchat filters on March 13 at 4 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Career Change

The library is hosting a Career Changing event on March 13 at 6:30 p.m. The program will provide tips and strategies for people making a change in their careers. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Things of the Future

With the technology explosion that has taken place in the last few years, the world has become a different place. Yet while it may feel like the last two decades have been full of technological changes, the next two are going to be much stranger! Artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, the Internet of Things and more are going to combine to produce a world that may be nearly unrecognizable to us. Join Jason Griffey for a Skype discussion of technology, social changes, and more on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. Griffey will give you an idea of some of the fascinating and exciting things that will become a part of daily life in the future. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Antarctica Travelogue

Enid Lipeles will be giving a presentation about her trip to the Antarctic South Shetland Islands on March 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Concert

The Friends of the Library is hosting a performance by the Kerry Boys at the library on March 19 at 2 p.m. as part of the 2017 Spring Concert Series. No registration is required.

Concussion class

The library will host a class on helping children prevent concussions and how parents can support a child with a concussion on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Eagles

The library will be hosting a lecture on eagles with Master Wildlife Conservationist Ginny Apple on March 26 at 2 p.m. The lecture will discuss the history and future of eagles. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen Advisory Board

The members of the Teen Advisory Board will meet on March 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to attend.

Spring crafting

The library is hosting a Easter votive workshop on April 1 at 2 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

New England Pie

On April 2 the library will host an author talk about Robert Cox’s book New England Pie at 2 p.m. The book explores the history of pie and popular ingredients in New England. Register online at www.ewml.org.

April book discussion

On April 5 locals are invited to come to the library to discuss April’s book Ordinary Grace at 6:45 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the library.