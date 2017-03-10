Senior calendar March 10

The Monroe Senior Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:30 to 4:30, Wednesdays until 8 and Saturdays 8:30 to noon. Transportation by appointment. For additional information, call 203-452-2815.

The Senior Center’s Wilton Café is open for breakfast, lunch and take out, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 10

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1:30 Chorus

Saturday, March 11

8:30 Yoga/Pilates

9 Taekwondo

10 Japanse braiding

Monday, March 13

9 Poker

9:30 Tai Chi – beginners

9:30 Quilting

10 TRIAD meeting

10:30 Pickleball

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Bingo

1 Nutrition workshop

Tuesday, March 14

8:30 Yoga

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Yoga

10 Mexican Train

1 Irish Americans

1 Red Hat Society

1:30 Bridge

Wednesday, March 15

9 CT Science Center

9 TRIAD Walkers

9 Pinochle

9:15 Tai Chi – intermediate

9:30 Diabetes Club

10 Spain presentation

11 Stretch and Strengthen

11 Canasta

1 Quilting

1:30 Bridge

6 Rumba

Thursday, March 16

9 St. Patrick’s Trip

9 Poker

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Chess

9:30 Mah Jongg

10 Ceramics

12:30 Movie

12:30 Duplicate Bridge

1:30 Bridge

2 Precision hearing

Friday, March 17

9:15 Easy Does It

9:30 Hairdresser

9:30 Trip Registration

10 Ballroom Dancing

10 Knit and Crochet

12:30 Mah Jongg

1 Pickleball

1:30 Chorus

2017 Trips

March 27 – Winter Wonderland Eagle Cruise

March 29 Mohegan Sun Casino

April 12 — “On Your Feet” Broadway

April 20 MamaMia at Westchester

April 20-May 3 – Africa

May 7 — Follies at Warner Theater

May 10 — Long Island & the Hamptons

May 18 — Culinary Institute

May 22 – Foxwoods Casino

May 25 — Newport Playhouse

June 15 — Twin River Casino and Show, RI

June 19 — The Tall Ships

July 11 — Mohegan Sun

Aug. 5-22 — Wyoming/S. Dakota (presentation 2/8/17 at 10)

Aug. 20 Museum without Walls

Sept. 11-18 – Galapagos Islands Cruise

Sept. 12 — Providence, Italian Style

Sept. 12-13 — “JONAH” at Sight & Sound Theater

Sept. 14 — Foxwoods Casino

Oct. 5-15 — Spain (presentation 3/8/17 at 10)

Oct. 20-27 — Bermuda Cruise

Nov. 1 — Mohegan Sun Casino

2018

March 6 – 20 South Pacific Wonders (presentation April 5 at 10)

April 26 – May 5 Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria (presentation Sept. 13 at 10)

Christ the Redeemer bus trips

Council 15870 Knights of Columbus is running the following trips for 2017:

Savannah, Parris, Jekyll and St Simon’s Islands April 30-May 6 $625

Boston June 10-12 tour Boston, Lexington and Concord and more $299

Canadian Island of Coudres September 5-10 with tours of Montreal, Quebec City and visit St. Ann De Beaupre Shrine $719

Memphis Oct. 7-15 Admission to Graceland, Sun Studio and Rock N Soul Museum Inc and more $743

Call John Benard at 203-877-2737 for more information.