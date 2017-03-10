Two Planks holds community dialogue about LGBTQ issues

Two Planks Theater Company of Monroe continued its run of the Broadway musical La Cage Aux Folles this past weekend.

After its Sunday show, the company invited the public to stay for a talk-back session focusing on LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning) issues and rights. The session was free and featured prominent activists and organizers working in support of LGBTQ communities.

As Brooke Burling, the Two Planks’ executive director, explained, the theater actively seeks to produce shows that not only entertain but also have a social-outreach component by which drama can support and help strengthen community beyond the theater’s walls.

“We started selecting shows our very first season that could address issues important to the community around us,” Burling said. “Our first year we focused on mental health issues with the show Next to Normal — a topic that remains so critical across our towns, state and country — and we worked with a dozen service and support organizations from across Connecticut to help share their messages of what they were doing in such an important field.

“With La Cage, we looked at what seemed to be a divisiveness re-emerging across the country and how different populations were being marginalized, scapegoated and targeted, including those in the LGBTQ community. We wanted to do what small part we could to create a safe space where individuals could come together and not only enjoy a show but also find compassion, support and resources that could help them navigate in our ever-changing world.”

The panel featured Peggy Rajski, the Oscar Award-winning filmmaker behind The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people ages 13-24. The organization was started as a response to her short film Trevor, centering on the issues and challenges of a young person from the LGBTQ community. Her efforts, along with those of her collaborators James Lecesne and Randy Stone, helped the organization blossom into a full-time service and support program with a 24-hour crisis hotline to support young people in need.

Joining Rajski on the panel was Kamora Herrington, the mentoring program director at True Colors in Hartford. True Colors is a nonprofit organization that works with other social service agencies, schools, and organizations and within communities to ensure that the needs of sexual and gender minority youth are both recognized and competently met. The organization trains more than 2,400 people annually, organizes the largest LGBTQ youth conference in the country with more than 3,000 attendees and manages Connecticut’s only LGBTQ mentoring program.

Rounding out the featured speakers was David Hartman, who brought his own perspective and experience to the discussion. Professionally a New Haven city police officer who serves, among other capacities, as the department’s media liaison, Hartman also brought his perspective to the discussion of being publicly and professionally out as a gay police officer in an otherwise traditionally gender-normed profession. He was able to share with audience members his insight into proactive efforts to create a supportive culture within the police department to the point where New Haven is at the forefront of inclusive policing to support members of the LGBTQ community.

Two Planks artistic director Susan Halliwell, who also directed La Cage, was happy that the company could do its small part in bringing people together to create a supportive, nurturing environment.

“La Cage is about a gay couple who run a drag nightclub, and their son brings home his fiancée along with her father, who happens to be an ultra-conservative politician,” Halliwell said. “The show opens a window onto the issues and challenges LGBTQ people face, but does so in such a heartfelt and charming way. For theater to play one small part in providing resources and outreach — we are glad we can do what we can for our neighbors in the surrounding community.”

Two Planks wanted to use the show as a forum to make resources available to the public. It reached out to high schools in nearby towns and worked with extracurricular clubs and organizations, including schools’ gay/straight alliance groups, to spread the word that resources are out there for anyone in need.

“We just produce theater,” Burling said. “But if we can bring together experts in various fields who can help members of our community here at home, that’s what makes what we do even more rewarding.”

For those who were not able to attend La Cage the past two weeks or this past Sunday’s free community conversation, Burling encourages anyone in need to reach out to the panelists’ organizations for resources and support.

The Trevor Project can be found online atthetrevorproject.org or reached through its 24-hour crisis hotline, 866-488-7386.

True Colors can be found online at ourtruecolors.org or by calling 860-232-0050.

Interested parties looking to get in touch with any of the panelists may also contact Two Planks Theater Company at [email protected]

La Cage Aux Folles runs one final weekend through March 12, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets and information are available on the company’s website, www.twoplankstheater.org.