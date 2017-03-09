Monroe Courier

Letter: Parents Council urges people to attend PTO meetings

By Monroe Courier on March 9, 2017

To the Editor:

If you only attend one PTO meeting in your lifetime, please try to make it to one of the upcoming meetings in March. Superintendent Jim Agostine will be discussing the school budget for 2017-2018.

The $7.2 million reduction in state aid to Monroe will have serious repercussions for both our town and our schools. Becoming informed about the inevitable cuts, and learning how to prevent even more significant reductions, is the only way to maintain the high-quality education that our schools provide.

We urge you to attend any of the following meetings:

March 9, 7 p.m., Jockey Hollow

March 16, 9:30 a.m., Fawn Hollow

March 23, 7:15 p.m., Stepney

March 24, 9 a.m., Monroe Elementary

Connie Crowell and Christa DeLeo

Parents’ Council Co-Presidents

