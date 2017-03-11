Monroe Courier

Police logs Feb. 27 to March 5

The Monroe Police Department responded to 39 alarms, 23 medical emergencies and two 911 hang-ups between Feb. 27 and March 5.

Monday, Feb. 27

7:57 a.m. — Animal complaint reported on Hammertown Road. Person said a chicken was running in the road.

12:02 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

3:35 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

3:58 — Fraud reported on Route 111. Person said someone stole their identity.

4:07 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision both drivers reported injuries.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

6:28 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

7:13 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

1:02 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 111. Walgreens reported that some vitamins had been stolen.

Wednesday, March 1

1:10 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 23-year-old Steven Zarifis for an alleged DUI, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

7:19 — Larceny reported on Elm Street. Person said someone broke into his cars overnight and that items were taken from his vehicles.

8:09 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

9:31 — Larceny reported on William Henry Drive. Person said someone stole their wallet from their car overnight.

10:17 — Larceny reported on William Henry Drive. Person said someone entered their vehicle overnight but didn’t take anything.

1:58 p.m. — Larceny reported on Route 25. Person said their employee was stealing from them.

Thursday, March 2

1:44 a.m. — DUI reported on Elm Street. Police arrested 23-year-old Kristina Bourdeau for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in her lane. She was released on a $500 bond.

7:05 — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. A car struck a utility pole knocking down electrical wires.

Friday, March 3

12:25 a.m. — Robbery reported on Route 34. Person contacted the police after two unknown males attempted to rob a store. The person said a unknown person jumped over the counter and tried to take the money, the person was not armed. The unknown persons did not take anything. The investigation is ongoing.

1:31 p.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 38-year-old Lisa Nussbaum after the department received several complaints from concerned citizens, who witnessed a Facebook live video of a juvenile child operating a motor vehicle. Through the investigation it was determined that the video was being recorded by Nussbaum and posted to her Facebook account showing her juvenile child operating a motor vehicle on the public roads in the town of Monroe. Nussbaum was charged by warrant with Risk of Injury/Impairing Morals of a Minor and she was released on a Promise to Appear. Nussbaum was issued a court date of March 10 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

3:26 — Complaint reported on Church Street. A person said they received a fake phone call from the IRS.

5:49 — Car accident reported on Hawley Lane. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Saturday, March 4

10:56 a.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:57 p.m. — Harassment reported on Elm Street. Person said they were being harassed.

3:58 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

6:11 — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 50-year-old Richard Fazio for an alleged DUI  and for failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

10:50 — Car accident reported on Pepper Street. A car struck a utility pole and knocked down the electrical wires, no injuries reported.

Sunday, March 5

6:45 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, one of the driver’s reported a neck injury.

 

