CERT offers training program

The Department of Emergency Management for the Town of Monroe is announcing another training program for persons interested in being part of the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).

Training sessions will be held on two Friday evenings and two Saturdays in April. Most of the training sessions will be held at the Monroe Senior Center at 235 Cutlers Farm Road.

Residents interested in helping their community through snowstorms, floods and other natural or man-made incidents are invited to attend the 20 hour training program.

“In the several years since CERT volunteers have been active, they have assisted at summer concerts in Wolfe Park, assisted at other events in town, also helped Newtown CERT with an activity there, and most importantly helped for many hours with sheltering townspeople at the Senior Center during our several serious storms and power outages,” Monroe Emergency Management Director David York said. “CERT members have provided assistance to our first responders since they have been trained and are able to help Monroe Police, Fire, Volunteer Emergency Medical Services (VEMS) along with shelter personnel, as well as residents and neighbors when a disaster strikes.”

The training sessions will be conducted by four local members of the Monroe CERT, all of whom have been certified as CERT Instructors by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Other local instructors from the police department, fire departments and EMS will assist in the training. Persons interested in being certified as CERT members need to be trained for a minimum of 20 hours.

York said CERT volunteers are trained in a variety of emergency skills such as disaster psychology, first aid, CPR and AED, fire safety, traffic control, hazardous materials awareness, emergency shelters, light search and rescue, disaster scenarios and terrorism.

There is no cost for this training.The class is limited to 25 people so interested persons should register as soon as possible. Participants must be 18 years or older.

The class schedule begins with an Orientation on April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Senior Center. Training sessions will be held on Friday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The graduation for the course will be on, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the Monroe Senior Center.

For more information and registration form visit monroect.org/Monroe-CERT. Those interested in looking for further information should contact York by email at [email protected] or call him at 203-650-8474.