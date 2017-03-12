Parks and Rec offers mini art camp in April

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Studio on the Move

This Creative Expression Mini Art Camp for ages four to six, seven to 10 and 11 to 13 will run April 11 through 13 at 9:30-12:30. Fine art lessons may include drawing, painting, collaborative medium collage, color mix design and sculpture with authentic clay. Early introduction and exposure to these hands-on fine art techniques will develop your child’s unique individuality. In addition, this camp will explore daily physical activities, organized games, and provide your child with a fun-filled camp experience. Two to three art projects daily with all supplies included and smocks provided. Themes and art projects are never repeated throughout the three days. Art professional and art assistants ratio 1:9. This is a peanut free camp. Location: Chalk Hill School – Art Studio. Fees: $115 resident/$126 non-resident for all 3 days or $45 resident/$55 non-resident per day. For more information please contact [email protected] or call 516-606-4244.

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of six participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for Levels 4 and 5. Session 8: Mon/Tue/Thur, March 27 – April 6. Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: March 19. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

Aqua Cycling

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. It offers not only impressive fitness benefits, such as a 600-900 calories per hour burned, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. This one hour-long class will begin with a warm-up, followed by 30-40 minutes of main sets, and finish with stretching and a cool-down. Closed-toe water shoes and bathing suits are required; adequate hydration before class is encouraged. Session 4: Mondays, March 27, April 3 and 24; Wednesdays, March 29, April 5 and 26. Fees: $55 resident/$65 non-resident. If interested in trying Aqua Cycling, please call the Parks and Rec office (203-452-2806, option 3) to check for class availability. The $20 walk-in rate can be paid directly to the instructor by check or cash only.

Young Actors Workshop

Join Two Planks Theater Company’s Artistic Director, Susan Halliwell, for a seven week acting program that will introduce and prepare young actors (ages 8-13) for training in performance. The session will conclude with a production for family and friends on May 20 at 2 p.m. The workshop offers students instruction in acting technique through improvisational theater games and rehearsal. It emphasizes the development of strong performance skills. Classes held Monday and Wednesday at Chalk Hill, April 3–May 17, from 4:00-6:00 pm. Fees: $190 resident/$209 non-resident.

Afterschool Art Lab

Wind down the school week with some serious creative fun! Each week’s workshop will present a new creative challenge and a variety of media to experiment with watercolor, pastel, acrylic, handmade paper, clay, etc. Projects will include abstract design, printmaking, still life, landscape painting, drawing, collage and sculpture with themes inspired by famous works of art, literature, nature, music and more. This program, for ages seven to 14, will be held Fridays, March 13 – May 12 (no class 4/14) at 4:30-6 p.m. Location: ArtSmart! Studio, 152 Lynn Drive, Monroe. Fees: $110 resident/$121 non-resident. For additional program information, contact Kathy at [email protected].

Beginner Yoga and Meditation

Intro to yoga and meditation series with Lilia Wills, E-RYT Owner of Bliss Yoga. This spring series on Wednesday evenings will help any individual seeking a healthier lifestyle and those in need to lower their blood pressure, increase flexibility and stamina. Learn yoga postures and mindfulness through breathing techniques. Find inner bliss. Requirements for these class: yoga mat, comfortable apparel for activities, water bottle, and try to refrain from eating one to two hours before class. Session 1: Wed, Mar 15-April 26 (no class on April 12). Session 2: Wed, May 3-June 7. Time: 7-8 p.m. Fees: $75 resident/$85 non-resident. Location: Chalk Hill.

Summer Fun Days Camp

Registration has begun for Summer Fun Days Camp — don’t miss out on our early bird rate in effect until April 30. Take advantage of the savings and secure your spot in the program. This camp is geared for youngsters entering Pre-K through 9th grade and runs eight weeks from June 26 – Aug. 18. New this year, all programs will allow you to register on a weekly basis to allow more flexibility in scheduling. In addition, Fun Days for Playmates will offer half-day or full-day options. Once again, offering more flexibility for parents and creating an opportunity for younger children to experience time away from home and to interact with children of their own age on a regular basis. Great training for that first day of school!

The camp day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended day sessions available for each week. Campers may be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. and picked up by 5:30 p.m. Playmates and Kids are at Chalk Hill School; Tweens meet at Wolfe Park. Please visit our website MonroeRec.org for theme/activity information and fees for each session.

If you have any questions regarding specific camps and programming, please feel to email us [email protected]. For financial assistance information, please contact MaryAnn Kalm at 203-452-2803 or email [email protected] All applications for assistance must be received by May 30.

2017 Summer Job Application Deadline

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for summer jobs and will do so until Friday, March 17 (Monday, April 17 for SFD Counselor/CIT). The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Park Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor/CIT. All lifeguard applicants (new and returning) must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions and applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30–4:30 and Friday 8:30-1:30 or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1, 2017 to be eligible for employment (CITs must be 15 years old by June 1, 2017).