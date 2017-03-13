Masuk students recognized for White Ribbon work

Five Masuk students were named Exemplary People for their work with the White Ribbon campaign during Monday’s Board of Education meeting campaign.

The White Ribbon campaign is an global effort by men to stop violence against women. The campaign also raises awareness and education efforts about domestic violence.

The school board recognized Ryan Shaw, Jack Roberge, Nick Lebinski Tyler Michalka and Curtis Swain for raising more than $900 for the Center of Family Justice during their change drive.

Masuk High School Principal Joe Kobza said Shaw had approached him in the fall about spearheading a local chapter of the White Ribbon Campaign at the high school.

“I’m very proud of these five young men,” Kobza said. “They are definitely role models to our school community and it’s this kind of of brave leadership that’s needed to end domestic violence.”

Both Board of Education chairman Donna Lane and Superintendent Jim Agostine thanked the students for their work with the White Ribbon Campaign.

“It is extremely gratifying and impressive to see these outstanding young men help our mission by raising funds while raising awareness in their school community,” says Debra A. Greenwood, President & CEO of The Center for Family Justice. “It is inspiring to see these student athletes sending such a positive message and speaks to the power of example.”

The proceeds from the change drive will help CFJ provide crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence and child abuse in the six communities CFJ serves which includes Monroe, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Easton, Stratford and Trumbull.