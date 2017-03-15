Health Dept. hosts blood pressure series

The Monroe Health Department is offering a high blood pressure education series, of six sessions, Wednesday evenings, beginning March 15 through April 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Monroe Town Hall.

Medical professionals from Saint Vincent’s Medical Center and Griffin Hospital will discuss various ways to control high blood pressure. The presenters will provide the latest information on lifestyle modification, medications, and cardiac health through a holistic self care program.

Anyone with high blood pressure who participates in all six sessions will be given a free blood pressure monitoring device to take home. We encourage family and friends to attend.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every three adults has high blood pressure that can lead to heart attack or stroke.

Health Director Nancy Brault said, “Safeguard your health, know your blood pressure numbers and learn how to adopt a healthy lifestyle through this program.”

Contact the Monroe Health Department at 203 452-2818 for additional information and to enroll in the program.