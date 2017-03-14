Sredzinski to hold press conference for Angelman Awareness Day

State Representative JP Sredzinski will hold a press conference in Hartford on March 15 to call attention to Angelman Awareness Day.

Angelman’s Syndrome (AS) is a rare, neuro-genetic disorder of Chromosome 15 that results in intellectual and developmental delays in children. Angelman’s occurs in approximately one in every 15,000 births. The characteristics of Angelman Syndrome include developmental delay, lack of speech, seizures, and walking and balance disorders. It is often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy or autism, due to a lack of awareness.

“I have the distinct privilege to get another opportunity to bring awareness to Angelman’s Syndrome and those affected by it, as well as the ongoing pursuit of a cure,” said Sredzinski. “The Fighting Angels Foundation has accomplished great things since its inception and I am proud to continue supporting them. Curing Angelman’s is a cause that is especially important for the Monroe community because of the Moretti family, whose son, Little Joey, is fighting the disease and has inspired all of us in town with his strength and courage.”

Sredzinski will be joined by the President of the Fighting Angels Foundation, Frank Lieto, as well as Taina and Joseph Moretti of Monroe, whose son, Joey, Jr., is the inspiration for the cause. Several other families whose lives have been affected by Angelman’s will also attend.

“The possibility of a cure for Angelman’s is not unimaginable. Children with this rare disease like Little Joey continue to beat the odds with this disease. Together as a state and a community, we can keep hope alive for them and do everything we can to find a cure while at the same time supporting local families affected by AS,” Sredzinski said

The press conference will take place in the Legislative Office Building beginning at 10 a.m. in Room 1B.

More information about the Moretti family and the Fighting Angels Foundation can be found at www.fightingangelsfoundation.com.