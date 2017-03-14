Monroe Courier

FBLA raises money for Make-A-Wish

By Monroe Courier on March 14, 2017 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

Masuk’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) held its third annual Miracle Minute in late February and raised $355 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation

These donations will help Make-A-Wish achieve its intended purpose of granting the wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions and enriching them with hope, strength and joy. This foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps over 240 clients throughout Connecticut and is located at 126 Monroe Turnpike.

Their goal is to not make a profit, but instead to use revenue to increase public interest in their good intentions. Masuk FBLA’s Miracle Minute hopes to have provided enough money to help grant an additional wish.

FBLA officers along with their advisor, Lynn Costello, would like to thank all members who helped out and all those who donated.  

