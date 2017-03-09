Sredzinski and Kelly listen to budget concerns

State Rep. JP Sredzinski and State Senator Kevin Kelly attended a crowded town meeting about the budget to hear constituent concerns on Wednesday.

First Selectman Steve Vavrek asked them to visit Monroe in the wake of the $7.2 million cuts in Governor Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget.

Cuts

In response to the potential cuts, Monroe’s elected officials and department heads have been working around the clock to trim the fat from the $86.4 million budget Vavrek proposed last month. So far the Town Council trimmed $2.89 million from the town side of Vavrek’s budget before moving it to the Board of Finance. These cuts saw decreased funding for all departments including Social Services, Human Resources first responders and roads.

The Board of Education and the Board of Finance are currently looking into different cuts that can be made to the school budget which is presently 2.5% higher than last year’s budget. Superintendent Jim Agostine told Finance that the Board of Education would have to cut $1 million to cut it down to a 0% increase, which would involve potentially cutting staff, fifth grade band and orchestra, going back to half-day kindergarten as well as reduced spending on professional development, curriculum and technology.

Legislators

Sredzinski opened the meeting by outlining the budget process and explaining why Connecticut now finds itself in the midst of a fiscal crisis, attendees requested answers from their elected officials and expressed their general outrage over the cuts to their town’s aid.

“Coming before a group of Monroe citizens like this and trying to clarify how the madness of the budget process in Hartford affects them here was absolutely a priority for me,” Sredzinski said. “As I have said, it is difficult not to feel like we as a town were targeted specifically for these drastic cuts because it’s responsible fiscal management and relative economic success compared with other towns. Listening to all of the different ways the cuts would affect people in town was enlightening for me because it makes them more than just numbers on a piece of paper — it means jobs will be eliminated, schools will lose money, and core services like police, fire, parks, and libraries will need to scale back what they offer.”

Kelly said he will continue to work on the budget.

“As legislators I think it is important for us to listen to our constituent’s concerns concerning the governor’s looming state budget so that we can carefully weigh what is best for our districts. Looking at the governor’s proposed budget it is clear that he is trying to balance his budget off from the backs of the hardworking families of Connecticut, including those from Monroe,” Kelly sad. “I will continue to advocate for a budget that creates a stable and predictable economic climate and one that is equitable for municipalities. I think last night’s town hall was a good exchange of ideas and perspectives from the minds of Monroe residents.”

Sredzinski and Kelly explained how early the legislature is in the budget process, emphasizing that the governor’s budget is likely to change in the coming months and that they won’t be really tucking into municipal aid until May.

For towns like the Monroe, this means that it is not possible to predict how much aid they will receive from the state as they make their own budgets for the next fiscal year.

When asked if the town could hold off on voting on the budget until the state has a clear idea of the budget, Vavrek clarified that the referendum dates are set by the town’s charter. Vavrek also explained that each referendum costs the town an estimated $10,000 and that he doesn’t think holding several referendums in hopes of getting more information from the state isn’t the best use of that money.

“I really wish I knew more,” Sredzinski said. “The state is really doing everyone a disservice by being cryptic with the budget. All I can do is continue to push the Appropriations Committee that I serve on to release their municipal aid projections as soon as possible so towns can prepare. Republicans have supported legislation that would require the General Assembly to set municipal aid by a specific deadline. Although I can’t predict anything specific, we can anticipate a significant degree of tax increases and budget cuts will result from this. Sen. Kelly and I will be sure to keep you updated and potentially hold another event like this after the budget is passed.”

Concerns

During the meeting residents asked about potential revenue sources. Sredzinski said Connecticut is very business unfriendly which has hurt the state. Others asked about unfunded mandates, which both legislators said tend to be geared toward education. Sredzinski said that since Malloy’s budget was announced he hasn’t seen any additional unfunded mandates proposed. He also said that there are legislators working to eliminate some of the mandates.

When asked if the state was looking into adding tolls in an effort to generate revenue, they said the idea is being discussed and that there are ways to reduce the tolls cost for state residents, such as charging by distance traveled.

When Sredzinski was asked how closely budget line items are scrutinized in Hartford, he said he was not sure as this is his first year on the Appropriations Committee.

Residents also asked about the legality of the Malloy’s proposal to push the cost of the teachers pension fund onto the towns — which would cost Monroe an additional $3 million for the first year.

Sredzinski and Kelly were also asked if the state was examining other aspects of the budget to find savings without battering the towns. They said the state is looking for potential savings in other areas.

When asked what people can do to make Hartford hear their concerns about the budget both legislators said the number one thing is to contact representatives. Sredzinski and Kelly urged residents to call, email and meet with representatives of Monroe and others in the state to make their voices heard.

Sredzinski said that when a legislator can put a face to an issue it makes them more likely to vote in line with the public’s view.

State Senator Marilyn Moore will attend a town meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall to listen to residents’ concerns about the budget.