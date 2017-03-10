Police arrest man over Facebook video

The Monroe Police Department arrested a local related to a second Facebook video that featured a child driving a car in Monroe.

Police arrested 40-year-old Henry Hamlet of Monroe on March 10 in connection with the video.

Last week the Monroe Police Department received several complaints from concerned citizens, who witnessed a Facebook live video of a juvenile child operating a motor vehicle. Through the investigation it was determined that the video was being recorded by Hamlet and posted to the Facebook account of his girlfriend and mother of the juvenile, Lisa Nussbaum.

Police said the video showed Nussbaum’s child driving on the public roads in town. Nussbaum was allegedly charged by warrant with Risk of Injury/Impairing Morals of a Minor and she was released on a Promise to Appear on March 3 for a separate incident where she video recorded her child driving a car.

Hamlet was also allegedly charged with Risk of Injury/Impairing Morals of a Minor and released on a Promise to Appear. Hamlet was issued a court date of March 17 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.