National Weather Service: Potential blizzard Monday night

By The Ridgefield Press on March 11, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The following is a report from the National Weather Service released Saturday, March 11:

Confidence is increasing for a strong coastal storm to bring significant snow and strong winds across the area Monday Night intoTuesday Night.

Potential exists for:

  • Significant snowfall (1 ft +) with blizzard conditions
  • Wind gusts of 40-50 mph along the coast
  • Minor to possibly moderate coastal impacts with Tuesday high tide cycles

Uncertainty and Storm Scenarios:

  • There is considerable model spread in the track of the storm this far out due to a complex interaction between northern and southern jet energies.
      • A storm track closer to the coast would:
        • Increase chance for heavy snow to mix with or change to heavy rain along the coast
        • Increase potential for damaging wind gusts
        • Increase potential for moderate coastal flooding
      • A storm track farther offshore would:
        • Increase potential for a widespread 1+ ft snowfall with blizzard conditions
        • Decrease potential for moderate coastal flooding

Unseasonably cold temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees below normal will continue into Monday.

Marine Hazards (Monday Night into Tuesday Night)

  • Potential for gale force gusts 34-47 kt on nearshore waters.
  • Potential for storm force gusts 48-62 kt on the ocean waters south of Long Island.
  • Seas could build to 15+ feet on the ocean waters Tuesday into Tuesday Night and 3 to 6 feet on Long Island Sound.

