Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre M. Daly resigns

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, resigned on Friday, March 10, effectively immediately.

Daly was nominated by President Barack Obama to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut on March 13, 2014. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 21, 2014, and was sworn in on May 28, 2014.

She was the first woman nominated for the position by a president in Connecticut.

Through her statement did not mention it, Daly’s resignation came in the wake of the announcement by recently appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions that he had asked the remaining 46 U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Obama to tender resignations in order to create a “uniform transition” to the new administration.

Most news reports quoted the statement from the attorney general as saying despite the request for resignations, “until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders.”

The Hartford Courant reported Friday that Daly said Friday in a statement she was resigning immediately amid some confusion over whether she and others among her colleagues were asked to vacate their offices immediately.

Daly said in a statement that “it has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s United States Attorney. In fact, it has been a gift of a lifetime.”

“I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the men and women of this office during my tenure. I applaud their tireless work holding our most violent offenders accountable, protecting our children and our environment, standing up for our most vulnerable victims, and not hesitating to stand up to the powerful,” she said.

“Together, we also built bridges and trust with communities. I hope all of this work continues to thrive. The people of Connecticut will be in excellent hands with Acting U.S. Attorney Mike Gustafson, and the more than 100 career employees of the office who dedicate themselves to always doing what is right and just,” Daly said.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Gustafson will be the Acting U.S. Attorney.

In November 2015, Daly announced that Anthony Sabato, 57, of West Haven, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 165 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, for trafficking crack cocaine. Sabato remains the only person of interest in the murder of Darien Police Officer Kenneth Bateman. Bateman’s death on May 31, 1981, who was gunned down while investigating a burglar alarm at Duchess on the Post Road, remains the only unsolved police officer murder in state history. Darien Police continue to investigate the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is charged with enforcing federal criminal laws in Connecticut and representing the federal government in civil litigation. The Office is composed of approximately 63 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and approximately 52 staff members at offices in New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.