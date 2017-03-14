Monroe Courier

Obituary: Sister Mariella, CSFN (Frances Omilanowicz)

Sister Mariella, CSFN (Frances Omilanowicz), teacher, receptionist at Immaculate Heart of Mary Province in Monroe, died March 11, after a brief illness.

Born in Worcester, Mass. on Feb. 23, 1913, to Stanislaus and Agnes Omilanowicz.

Services: Friday, March 17, 11:30 a.m., the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 1428 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery, Monroe. Visiting hours: Thursday, March 16, 3-5 p.m, Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent.

Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, Monroe.

