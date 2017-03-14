Police arrest Bridgeport woman for fraud

Police arrested 34-year-old Diane Kenyon of Bridgeport on March 11 and was allegedly charged with larceny and credit card fraud.

The charges are the result of an investigation, which began in December 2016. Kenyon was employed as a home health care aid for a 91-year-old client and was accused of fraudulently using the credit card of the client to make unauthorized purchases at local supermarkets worth more than $2,000.

Kenyon was assigned March 21 court date at Bridgeport Superior Court and she was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.