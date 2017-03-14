Winter storm update: Several weather advisories in effect for area, more snow Tuesday evening

A combination of weather advisories remains in effect Tuesday afternoon, including a wind advisory until 6 p.m., a winter storm warming through midnight, and a coastal flood warning until 4 p.m. The winter storm warning means the possibility of heavy snow and sleet, with accumulations of up to 14 inches of snow, with the highest amounts away from the coast. Rain may mix in closer to the coast, and precipitation will change back to snow before ending this evening.

The wind advisory means winds are predicted to be 25 to 35 miles per hour with gust up to 50 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coast as well as bridges and elevated roadways. Downed trees and limbs are possible as well as power lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Currently Eversource shows just under 2,000 customers without power, less than 1% of its Connecticut customers.

The full forecast: Tuesday afternoon Snow and sleet before 2pm, then rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow. High near 30. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Windy, with a north wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph.