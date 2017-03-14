Monroe Courier

Police say car thefts plague community

By TinaMarie Craven on March 14, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

In the last few weeks Monroe and the surrounding communities have experienced a rash of overnight motor vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, the Monroe Police Department said.

“We would like to remind our residents to make sure they lock their motor vehicles at night and not leave their keys or any other valuable items inside,” Monroe Police Lt. Stephen Corrone said.

Corrone said two cars were stolen after being left unlocked with the keys inside. He said several cars were entered after being unlocked and that owners later discovered items like credit cards and jewelry were stolen.

“These crimes have continued to plague the area and are still very active, with the most recent incident being reported on March 13,” he said.

The police are asking the public to contact the department if they discover that their vehicle is missing or if it was entered overnight.

