State travel ban lifted effective 5 p.m. Tuesday

By Wilton Bulletin on March 14, 2017

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced this afternoon the travel ban on state roads that went into effect early this morning will be lifted effective at 5 p.m. today, but he is still urging motorists to stay off the roads if possible this evening as conditions remain treacherous.

“By limiting travel on state roads to only essential personnel, we dramatically reduced the potential for accidents and it has provided road crews with much greater access to clear the roads faster,” Malloy said.  “As the storm begins to taper off, we will be lifting the ban effective at 5 p.m. today, however I want to stress that residents are still strongly advised to stay off the roads if at all possible.

“DOT crews are still clearing snow from many roads, and black ice continues to be a concern. If you absolutely do not need to travel, stay where you are this evening. Again, I want to thank all of the residents of our great state for heeding the warnings and staying safe during this storm.”

