Town discusses mothballing Chalk Hill

While the town continues to look for potential budget savings, the ongoing question of what to do with Chalk Hill was raised during Monday’s budget workshop.

During the meeting, Board of Finance Chairman Mike Manjos asked for clarification about what it would mean to mothball Chalk Hill.

Chris Nowacki, director of Public Works, explained that mothballing is essentially “turning the building down” and maintaining the structural integrity and “building mechanicals” while it’s temporarily not in use. The building would still have the heat on to maintain the building’s structure but it would not be available for use and would cost the town an estimated $108,500 to $144,000.

Fire Marshal William Davin said that if the town chose to mothball the building, in accordance with the fire code it would have to clear all combustible materials and debris from the building.

He also said that if the building was not heated, thereby exposing the fire alarm and sprinkler system to freezing temperatures, the fire alarm could be put offline. To do that, Davin said, the building could not have any storage, all openings would have to be secured and the first floor windows would have to be boarded up.

“I’ve been in the building,” Davin said. “A lot of stuff has to go.”

He also said that if the fire systems were shut down as part of the mothballing, the town would have to pay for them to be recertified if the town decided to use the building in the future.

Board of Finance member Patrick O’Hara said it seemed the town had two options for mothballing Chalk Hill, either heating the building or taking the fire systems offline and shuttering the building. He asked Nowacki to crunch the numbers for the two options.

Ballot question

Chalk Hill was also discussed during Monday’s Town Council meeting. Council member Nick Kapoor suggested the town include a question about what the town should do with the building in the April 4 referendum.

“Chalk Hill has been discussed over several years and it’s still being discussed. I believe that it is of such a great importance that we should discuss having a question on our ballot [about it],” Kapoor said.

He proposed adding the following to the ballot: “What should be done with the Chalk Hill building located on the Fawn Hollow/Chalk Hill/Jockey Hollow School campus at 375 Fan Hill Road for the 2018 fiscal year (July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018)?”

Kapoor’s proposed question asks residents to choose among operating, mothballing and demolishing the building. The question explains that operating the building would cost approximately $240,000 from the general fund and would provide a location for town programming year-round. Mothballing would cost the town $108,500 from the general fund and would temporarily close the building but allow it to be usable in the future. With the demolition option, the costs would be bonded.

Town Council chairman Frank Lieto said that according to state statute, ballot questions have to be yes or no questions and that the structure of Kapoor’s proposed question “would have to be substantially changed.” Lieto also said that according to the town’s charter, referendum questions typically focus on whether the proposed budget is too high or too low, so he is not sure if the charter would allow for the Chalk Hill question.

“In addition to the vote on the proposed budget, the budget referendum may also contain a non-binding advisory question as to whether or not the proposed budget is too high or too low,” Lieto read from the town charter.

Kapoor said the question could be altered to ask residents if they wanted Chalk Hill to remain operational in order to comply with the statute.

Town Council Vice Chairman Enid Lipeles said she thought Kapoor’s question was “wordy” and would confuse voters.

Kapoor broke down the numbers and said that the difference between the costs of mothballing the building and keeping it operational is $131,500 (using the $108,000 mothballing figure, but mothballing could cost as much as $144,000). He said that if they divided the $131,500 by the 6,669 taxable real estate properties it would cost taxpayers $19.71 per year to keep the doors open at Chalk Hill.

“It’s $20 a year. I personally feel that this is such a big issue that people should be able to decide if they would like to contribute $20 a year to keeping Chalk Hill open,” Kapoor said.

Council member Kevin Reid asked why they would include a non-binding question on the referendum when they could gain the public’s input on Chalk Hill through other means like Facebook. When council member Dan Hunsberger suggested posing the question as “Should Town Council continue to explore options for using Chalk Hill for town programs or should it be closed?” Reid said that would be like asking the public if they want the Town Council to do its job.

“That question really asks, ‘Do you want Town Council to do their job.’ That’s our job, that’s what we do,” Reid said.

Kapoor said he thinks putting a question about Chalk Hill on the ballot would be the best way to gauge the public’s position because they can gather more information from the referendum than having the council members speak with the public over Facebook.

“We have been talking about this building for more than 6 years. I believe that the taxpayers of Monroe should tell us directly through the ballot box how they feel about the building — it’s the only way to get every single person’s opinion on something like this. I understand the bureaucratic red tape of getting a question on the ballot, and how it’s worded, but we need to do more outreach to get a wide and vast cross section of the town’s opinion on this issue,” Kapoor said. “We are talking about hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.”