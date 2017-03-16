March 16 community briefs

Sew-a-Thon

The Monroe Congregational Church is hosting a Sew-a-Thon on March 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to benefit the Dress a Girl Around the World campaign.

The campaign is part of non denominational independent Christian organization, Hope 4 Women’s effort to bring dignity to women around the world.

This is the first of four planned events. All sewing enthusiasts and those who want to help are invited.

AARP

For more information call Liz Skarzynski 203-257-7174.

Byron Peterson, Legislative representative of the local chapter of AARP will be the guest speaker at the meeting held at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. Tues. April 18 at 1:30 p.m. Peterson will speak about proposed legislation taking place in Hartford. Guests invited. For more information call Phyllis 203-926-6916.

Easter Egg Hunt

Join us for a “Hoppin’ Good Time” at the United Methodist Church of Monroe’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. Enjoy breakfast, a craft and the egg hunt and don’t forget to bring a Easter basket! We ask that you bring nonperishable food items for the Monroe Food Pantry and join in our ongoing efforts to help our neighbors.

The cost to participate is $4 per child (grade 5 and under) and $6 per adult (includes youth grade 6 and over). There is a maximum charge of $20 per family.

The deadline to register is Friday, March 24 and is first come, first served until we reach capacity. Register online or via email (please include: Family name, # attending, ages of children and your phone/email).

Payment: cash or check (made payable to “UMCM” with “Easter Egg Hunt” noted in the memo line). Please mail payment to UMC Monroe, Attn: Easter Egg Hunt, 515 Cutlers Farm Road, Monroe, CT 06468. Pre-payment would be appreciated.

For more information contact [email protected].

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Mamma Mia

On April 20, join the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers for a bus trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia! Musical showcases hit songs from the 70’s group ABBA. Cost of $99 includes bus, lunch, matinee show and gratuities. Payment is due by 3/10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring a bus trip to The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 27 for the Ace in the Hole Productions of “The Rat Pack,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Cost of $109 per person includes transportation, two complimentary drinks, family-style Italian lunch, door prizes, shopping and gratuities. Payment is due by March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Benefit concert

On Saturday April 29 at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.

Relay for Life

The Newtown Relay for Life will be held on May 20. For more information visit our Relay For Life page at www.RelayForLife.org/NewtownCT or contact our ACS representative, Alyssa Amaturo at [email protected] or at (203)563-1511.