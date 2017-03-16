The library is hosting a concert this weekend

Concert

The Friends of the Library is hosting a performance by the Kerry Boys at the library on March 19 at 2 p.m. as part of the 2017 Spring Concert Series. No registration is required.

Concussion class

The library will host a class on helping children prevent concussions and how parents can support a child with a concussion on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Eagles

The library will be hosting a lecture on eagles with Master Wildlife Conservationist Ginny Apple on March 26 at 2 p.m. The lecture will discuss the history and future of eagles. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen Advisory Board

The members of the Teen Advisory Board will meet on March 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to attend.

Spring crafting

The library is hosting a Easter votive workshop on April 1 at 2 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

New England Pie

On April 2 the library will host an author talk about Robert Cox’s book New England Pie at 2 p.m. The book explores the history of pie and popular ingredients in New England. Register online at www.ewml.org.

April book discussion

On April 5 locals are invited to come to the library to discuss April’s book Ordinary Grace at 6:45 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the library.