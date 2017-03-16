Monroe Courier

The library is hosting a concert this weekend

By Monroe Courier on March 16, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Concert

The Friends of the Library is hosting a performance by the Kerry Boys at the library on March 19 at 2 p.m. as part of the 2017 Spring Concert Series. No registration is required.

Concussion class

The library will host a class on helping children prevent concussions and how parents can support a child with a concussion on March 21 at 6:30 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Eagles

The library will be hosting a lecture on eagles with Master Wildlife Conservationist Ginny Apple on March 26 at 2 p.m. The lecture will discuss the history and future of eagles. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen Advisory Board

The members of the Teen Advisory Board will meet on March 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to attend.

Spring crafting

The library is hosting a Easter votive workshop on April 1 at 2 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

New England Pie

On April 2 the library will host an author talk about Robert Cox’s book New England Pie at 2 p.m. The book explores the history of pie and popular ingredients in New England. Register online at www.ewml.org.

April book discussion

On April 5 locals are invited to come to the library to discuss April’s book Ordinary Grace at 6:45 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Related posts:

  1. Library hosts presidential lecuture
  2. Aug. 26 Library notes
  3. Sept. 2 library notes
  4. Library hosts art programs for adults and kids

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post March 16 community briefs Next Post This Weekend: new play, music, art, birding class, etc.
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress