Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, March 16, 2017

What do you do when the temperature drops and a blizzard is in the forecast? Some go fly fishing, as you can see on Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, Thursday at 1 p.m. at HAN.Network. Watch the show below:

Despite the winter-like March temperatures, opening day is a little more than two weeks away in New York. Few places celebrate like the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum in Livingston Manor, which will host its annual First Cast that morning. The museum will open for demonstrations all day, and that night Catskill fly tyer Dave Brandt, Sue Post of Fin, Fur and Feathers, and the late Ralph Graves will be honored at the museum’s annual Legends Dinner.

And if you’d rather stay in and read about fly fishing until the weather warms up, we’ll have details about the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum’s annual book sale, which has gone online this year.

There’s also info on all the fishing seminars, events and banquets coming up in the Connecticut area.

Yankee Fisherman, presented by The Dock Shop, airs Thursdays at 1 p.m. on the HAN Network. Previous episodes can be watched on demand or listened to as a podcast.

Yankee Fisherman is hosted by John Kovach, editorial director, host and announcer for the HAN Network. A native of New Jersey, Kovach has fished since his father first took him out as a child. Kovach fishes fresh and salt water, ties flies, dabbles in lure making and promotes conservation, including a leadership role in the Connecticut Council of Trout Unlimited.

— Photo by David Schumacher Photography