Monroe Courier

Obituary: Peter J. Gomis Jr., 84, of Shelton

By HAN Network on March 16, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Peter J. Gomis Jr., 84, of Shelton, mathematics teacher in Monroe school system, husband of Patricia Gomis of Pego, Alicante, Spain, died March 12, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Bridgeport.

Born in Derby, on Sept. 8, 1932, son of the late Pedro Juan Gomis Puertes (Peter J. Gomis, Sr.) and Remedios Arago Jorge, both Spaniards who immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in the 1920s.

Besides his wife, survivors include son, Peter F. Gomis and his wife, Carla, two granddaughters, stepgranddaughter, sister, Remedios Barrachina, three nephews, a niece, and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the United States and in Spain.

Also predeceased by sisters, Frances Rostocki of Southbury and Trinidad Gomis of Shelton.

Calling hours: Friday, March 17, 5-8, James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Avenue, Shelton. Services: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mount St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby.

Memorial contributions: Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Scales & friends will bring the magic on March 18 Next Post Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, March 16, 2017
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress