Monroe Courier

Democrats seek candidates for November election

By Monroe Courier on March 17, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Monroe Democratic Town Committee (MDTC) is seeking candidates for the upcoming Municipal Election in November.

Some openings which include salaries are Tax Collector, Town Clerk and Treasurer. Volunteer positions include Town Council, Board of Finance, Board of Education and Planning and Zoning. Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the MDTC Vacancy Committee.

Registered Democrats who are interested in any of these positions are asked to call or email Eileen Fuchs (203) 261-8457 or [email protected] or Sue Koneff at (203) 261-8873 or  [email protected]

 

Related posts:

  1. Cass drops petition campaign
  2. Himes and Shaban disagree on future challenges, agree on other issues
  3. Monroe’s preliminary data calls for local Trump lead
  4. Town waits for DTC to announce candidate

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Himes talks revising corporate tax code Next Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, March 17
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress