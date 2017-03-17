Democrats seek candidates for November election

The Monroe Democratic Town Committee (MDTC) is seeking candidates for the upcoming Municipal Election in November.
Some openings which include salaries are Tax Collector, Town Clerk and Treasurer. Volunteer positions include Town Council, Board of Finance, Board of Education and Planning and Zoning. Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the MDTC Vacancy Committee.
Registered Democrats who are interested in any of these positions are asked to call or email Eileen Fuchs (203) 261-8457 or [email protected] or Sue Koneff at (203) 261-8873 or [email protected]