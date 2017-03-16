Sredzinski raises Angelman’s Syndrome awareness

State Rep. JP Sredzinski called a press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Wednesday to promote awareness of Angelman’s Syndrome (AS) — a rare, neuro-genetic disorder that results in intellectual and developmental delays in children. He was joined by Rep. Liz Linehan and Rep. Ben McGorty as well as Frank Lieto, the President of Fighting Angels Foundation, the Moretti family of Monroe and the Kubicza family of Cheshire.

Angelman’s occurs in approximately one in every 15,000 births. The characteristics of Angelman’s Syndrome include developmental delay, lack of speech, seizures, and walking and balance disorders. It is often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy or autism, due to a lack of awareness. The Fighting Angels Foundation is dedicated to supporting and funding research and raising awareness of AS.

“I held a press conference in recognition of Angelman Awareness Day two years ago,” said Sredzinski. “The reaction I got from people who heard the Moretti’s’ story was overwhelmingly positive in terms of bringing AS to people’s attention and educating the public on how their donations can make a palpable impact on medical research conducted right here in Connecticut. It was humbling to see the increased awareness from two years ago and welcome new Angelman families from across the state to share their stories as well.”

Linehan also spoke in support of the Fighting Angels Foundation at the press conference and introduced the Kubicza family of Cheshire whose son, Cole, is also fighting AS.

“I have a bill in the legislature, HB 6260, which concerns the elopement or wandering of children with autism. The Kubicza’s alerted me that children with AS tend to wander as well. This bill would help police officers communicate with all children who are non-verbal, including kids with AS,” said Linehan at the press conference. “I want to thank Rep. Sredzinski for including me here today.”

“It was standing here two years ago, thanks to Rep. Sredzinski, [that] opened our eyes to the cutting-edge work being done at the UConn health center,” said Lieto. “The awareness that we’re trying to raise here is at the heart of the mission of fighting AS, which is that with the proper funding, a cure is possible.”

Lieto announced that The Fighting Angels, on behalf of the national Angelman’s Syndrome Foundation, will be awarding a grant of $75k to medical research for curing AS.

The Morettis and Kubiczas were eager to participate in the event to spread awareness for AS. They shared how the lives of their AS children were being improved by new technology and medical research, including tools to help their mute children communicate. Optimistic for a cure, the families appreciated the opportunity and looked forward to the possibilities increased attention to the disorder could offer.

“The progress we’re seeing in Joey because of the awareness and the fundraising has been unbelievable,” said Joe Moretti, Sr. “We do believe there will be a cure, and if not, we just want Joey to have the best life possible.”

“I will continue to do what I can to find a cure for AS,” said Sredzinski. “The results so far have been encouraging and the fact that researchers are right on the brink of finding a cure means that another push to raise awareness could be just what they need.”