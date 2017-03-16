JHMS students head to music festival

Jockey Hollow students will be participating in a music festival in March.

Young musicians in band and chorus from schools in Fairfield County have the opportunity to audition for a spot in the Connecticut Music Educators Association Western Region Middle School Music Festival.

Eighth graders Alex Winters and Emma Mattingly were accepted into the jazz band concert band respectively. Mattingly is a flute player and Winters plays the guitar.

Eighth graders Calli Smith, Elizabeth LaRosa, Gracie Zambrano, Jake Minch and Lauren Davis were accepted into the chorus. They will be joined by seventh graders Julian Silkman, Luisa Friend and Will Quincy.

The Middle School Festival will begin on March 17 and culminates with a performance on March 18 at Wilton High School.