Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project

Bankwell has announced the launch of the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project to create awareness about the many dogs and cats in need of homes at animal shelters throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Bankwell branches will feature photographs and information about available dogs and cats, which also will be previewed on the bank’s website at mybankwell.com, through May. Portraits of the featured animals were taken by local photographer Michael Bagley. The Bankwell branches will serve as collection points for a “wish list” to benefit the CT Humane Society, and a list of those items will also appear on the bank’s website.

The Project was the brainchild of Lynne Gomez, Bankwell’s executive assistant to the CEO, who worked with Bankwell in Wilton Branch Manager Ann Mitrione and Marketing Assistant Lucy French to get the program off the ground.

Photographer Michael Bagley is passionate about animal rescue, and he devotes hundreds of hours each year working with animal shelters and rescues to photograph adoptable dogs and cats. Over the last 10 years, he has volunteered his time to photograph tens of thousands of shelter animals seeking a home.

Bankwell has partnered with Animal Haven, ROAR, STARelief and Pet Assistance, Stamford Animal Shelter, Red Leash Rescue, Strays & Others, Little Black Dog Rescue, One More Dog Rescue, Lexi’s Angels/Shaggy Dog Rescue, Sunshine Golden Retriever and CT Humane Society for this project. Pet Pantry has generously offered to provide a complimentary gift basket for the home of any pet adopted during the program and also serve as a collection point for the CT Humane Society “wish list.” Additionally, Canine Training & Behavioral Services in Wilton will offer a free 30-minute consultation for anyone who adopts a dog during the Bankwell Pet Adoption Project.

Bankwell is a community bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield County. More information may be found at mybankwell.com.