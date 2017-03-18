Parks and Rec to host Earth Day celebration

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

PlayTime Adventure

Playtime Adventure is a unique program designed to develop children ages three to six. Classes will focus on improving children’s fundamental motor skills in a fun, parent participatory atmosphere utilizing age appropriate activities and storybook adventures. Spring Session held on Tuesdays, April 4 to May 16 (no class April 11) from 2 to 3 p.m. at Chalk Hill. Fees: $75 resident/$85 resident per session.

Earth Day Child’s Celebration

Children will experience fine art painting, brush stroke techniques, and color mixing during this “Canvas Paint Party.” Your child will be painting the beauty of nature with a twist on their own individuality. Fun and upbeat atmosphere as Studio On The Move always provides. Music elements also incorporated during this fun-filled experience. Program held Saturday, April 22 at the Chalk Hill Art Studio. Session 1: 1 to 2:15 p.m. for ages four to seven. Session 2: 3 to 4:15 p.m. for ages eight to 12. Fees: $24 resident/$34 non-resident.

Parent and Child Aquatics

Program is for children ages two to four and builds basic water safety for both parents and children, helping young children become comfortable in the water so they are willing and ready to learn to swim. These basic skills include adjusting to the water environment, showing comfort while maintaining a front or back position in the water and demonstrating breath control, including blowing bubbles or voluntarily submerging under water. Adult participation is required. Session 5: Saturdays, April 1–29 (no class April 15) at 12:30-1:00 p.m. Registration deadline: March 26. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Preschool Aquatics

Program is for children ages four to five and gives young children a positive, developmentally appropriate aquatic learning experience that emphasizes water safety, survival and foundational swimming concepts. Skills are age-appropriate, helping participants achieve success on a regular basis while in a class environment with their peers. Session 5: Saturdays, Apr 1–29 (no class April 15) at 1 to 1:30 p.m. Registration deadline: March 26. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Indoor Tennis Lessons

Parks and Recreation welcomes back back Greg Sansonetti in his seventh year along with his excellent adult staff. Greg, based in Fairfield County, brings over 25 years worth of tennis teaching experience. Participants will learn a new stroke each week including the forehand, backhand, serve and volley in game situations. For more information please visit www.fairfieldcountytennis.com or contact Greg at (203) 414-9453. Participants need to bring tennis racquets and water bottles. Fairfield County Tennis cancellation line is (203) 283-5629 after hours. Lessons held at Chalk Hill Gym on Thursdays, April 27–May 25 at 4 to 5 p.m. (ages five to seven) and 5 to 6 p.m. (ages seven to 10). Fees: $115 resident/$126 non-resident.

Tiny Kickers

The Tiny Kickers program is designed for three to five year olds. The aim is replicate the backyard environment in which young soccer players feel most comfortable. Budding athletes will gradually be introduced to the benefits of soccer. Coaches are local professionals who are highly experienced in teaching this age group. Spring session offered on Tuesdays April 18 – June 6 at 1:30-2:15 pm. Fees: $120 resident/$132 non-resident. Meet at the basketball courts at Wolfe Park the first day of each program. Remember to wear cleats or sneakers and bring plenty of water.

ArtSmart! Studio

This art workshop with Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart! Studio is designed to encourage experimentation and creative collaboration between young artists and those who love them. Participants will enjoy a variety of art exploration — mark making, collage, construction, painting, clay, mosaics, decoupage, printmaking, stitchery and more. This program requires caregiver participation and is for ages three to five. Program meets Tuesdays at 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. April 18 – May 23. Classes at ArtSmart! Studio (152 Lynn Drive, Monroe). Fee: $70 res/$80 non-resident.