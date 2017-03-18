Swiss Army appoints new president

Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. (VSAI) announced the appointment of Hilary Hartley as President, North America. In this new role, he will report to Patrick Hardy, CEO Global Retail & E-commerce, who also heads subsidiaries globally and has been acting as interim President of the North American organization since May of 2016.

“We are so pleased to have Hilary join the Victorinox Swiss Army family.” said Carl Elsener, Global CEO of Victorinox Group. “As our largest subsidiary, we place great importance on the North American market, which we will rely on to support our ongoing commitment to strengthen our brand’s position in the ever-changing global marketplace, and investing in our products which best reflect our customers’ needs. Hilary’s vast experience, passion and determination will help him to excel in his new role and we look forward to growing our North American business under his leadership.”

“I am proud and excited to be a part of the Victorinox family and look forward to working with our North American partners. Victorinox has extraordinary potential. With the passionate team in place, we will drive long-term healthy growth for VSAI and our valued dealers,” Hartley said.