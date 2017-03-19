Police logs March 6 to March 12

The Monroe Police Department responded to 26 alarms, 25 medical emergencies and four 911 hang-ups between March 6 and March 12.

Monday, March 6

4 p.m. — Vandalism complaint reported on Senior Drive. Person said someone broke the back window and damaged the roof of their vehicle.

10:39 — Phone complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said they received harassing text messages.

Tuesday, March 7

8:05 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 34. A car struck the guardrail, no injuries reported.

10:55 — Fraud reported on Grist Mill Road. Person said they received fraudulent calls from someone claiming to work with the IRS.

4:36 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Wednesday, March 8

1:13 p.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

1:41 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries were reported.

Thursday, March 9

3:36 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on at Old Tannery Cemetery. Police arrested 19-year-old Stephen Musante for allegedly failing to keep drugs in original container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and weapons in a car.He was held on a $1,500 bond.

1:50 p.m. — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 27-year-old Ethan Miller after he turned himself in on a warrant. He was allegedly charged with failure to appear and held on a $1,500 bond.

5:38 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

Friday, March 10

11:06 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 40-year-old Henry Hamlet for allegedly risk of injury/impairing morals of a minor and released on a promise to appear. He was issued a court date of March 17 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

3:43 p.m. — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision.

3:59 — Phone complaint reported on Wheeler Road. Person said someone was harassing them over the phone.

Saturday, March 11

8 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

10:19 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:15 — Phone complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said an unwanted person keeps calling them.

3:09 p.m. — Arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Diane Kenyon turned herself in on a warrant and was allegedly charged with larceny and credit card fraud. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

5:58 — Domestic incident reported on Hawthorne Drive. Person called requesting police assistance with making his ex wife leave his property.

11:25 — Criminal arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 27-year-old Andrew Telusmar for allegedly possessing of a controlled substance. He was released on a $500 bond.

11:51 — Car accident reported on Judd Road. Car went off the side of the road and collided with a wall.

Sunday, March 12

3:07 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 111. Police arrested 28-year-old Kevin Esteves for an alleged DUI and failure to stay in his lane.

11:44 — Larceny reported on Osborn Lane. Person said a gas scooter was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

7:22 p.m. — Assault reported on Hattertown Road. Police said five people were in an altercation and the victim was struck in the head with a large rock. One person was hospitalized. Police said 38-year-old Jesenia Dejesus was allegedly charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. She was released on a written promise to appear. She was given a court date of March 21 at Superior Court in Bridgeport. They also said 35-year-old Tiffany Mcneill of Stratford was allegedly charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Mcneill was released on a $500 bond. She was given a court date of March 22 at Superior Court in Bridgeport. Police said 36-year-old William Bantle of Stratford was allegedly charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Bantle was released on a $1,000 bond. He was given a March 22 court date at Superior Court in Bridgeport. According to police 37-year-old John Best of Fairfield had used the rock and struck the victim in the head during the altercation. He was allegedly charged with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree. Best was remanded to custody and brought to Bridgeport Correctional Center. He was given a March 13 court date at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

8:49 — Phone complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said they received unwanted contact from an ex husband.