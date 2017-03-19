Simply Smiles benefit honors locals

Simply Smiles, a Norwalk-based charity organization, is hosting its annual “Keep Hope Alive” fundraising event that will honor two locals on March 31 at the Edmond Town Hall in Newtown, Conn.

The fundraiser will honor Jan and Scott Redfern for their continued dedication to Simply Smiles. Since 2008, the Redferns have traveled nine times to the organization’s program locations, working with indigenous children and families on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota and in the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Simply Smiles is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing bright futures for impoverished children. Simply Smiles works side-by-side with the communities they serve to develop a comprehensive approach to breaking the cycle of poverty. The organization also provides children and families with the essential building blocks for a bright future — everything from food and shelter to medical care and scholarships.

The event will begin at 7:00 PM with a cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres. At 8:00, Bryan Nurnberger, founder of Simply Smiles, will briefly outline some of the organization’s current youth and community development initiatives, including efforts to educate Native youth in South Dakota and to eradicate parasitic infection in the mountains of Mexico.

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to donate any amount to support Simply Smiles projects. There is no cost to attend, and the event is open to all. Simply Smiles requests that guests RSVP for Keep Hope Alive at www.simplysmiles.org.

For more information, visit: www.simplysmiles.org.