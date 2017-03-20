Writer’s bloc: A time to remember

The sirens were deafening, not the usual short blast to warn of a patient’s escape from the nearby mental hospital. I ran to ask my parents working in the family vegetable garden and I quickly learned that the continuous blasts were announcing that World War II was finally over.

Being 10-years-old, I didn’t fully understand all the joy that would be forthcoming. I did understand that this was a big moment and I would never forget it.

My siblings and I had lived under rationing since the war started and now that would change. My parents were given coupons for milk, meat, sugar and gasoline. Each family was given an allotment based on size and occupation. Most of the people had large victory gardens which provided food during the lean years.

I can still taste the tomatoes or cucumber sandwiches we had for lunch. The corn was so sweet you hardly even missed the butter that was also rationed. We had a substitute butter called oleomargarine. It came as a square piece looking like lard with a capsule of coloring liquid to make it yellow like butter and more appealing.

Many times, my mother hid the sugar in a special cabinet so we wouldn’t overuse it. Lots of families were raising chickens to have plenty of eggs and poultry to eat. Money was not wasted and everybody was trying to live as frugally as possible. On one happy occasion a classmate’s dad surprised me with bubblegum and I considered that a real treat because of the scarcity of purchasing it anywhere.

My dad was an air raid warden and was assigned certain streets to drive up and down blowing the horn to announce an air alert was in progress. This was a command to shut off all lights and pull down the black window shades for every window, making it more difficult to locate where targets were should there be an air attack.

In grammar school, we were asked to collect milkweed pods from which the silk of the plant was used to make parachutes. It was funny walking to school dragging this big burlap bag full of the pods from my uncle’s farm. We were told we might be helping to save a soldier’s life.

The soldiers came home after the war ended and it was wonderful to see my favorite uncle again. Food was not rationed anymore and life slowly returned to normal, although changes were all around. We didn’t have to restrict our trips as before and now the soldiers could begin a college career or purchase a home through assistance of the GI Bill.

As I read about the war in my schooling years, I felt an attachment having lived through that time. I often thought about Pearl Harbor where the U.S. war effort began and tried to imagine what it looked like or if I would ever see it. I was surprised in 2013 with a trip to Hawaii for my son’s wedding. I toured the military base and boarded the USS Missouri where the peace treaty that ended WWII was signed.

While looking down on the USS Arizona in utter silence, I could still remember as a child hearing those sirens when the war ended. I now realize they were actually a joyous sound alerting us to the peace that was finally coming to our nation.

Life is interesting and can be funny at times. I really miss those tomato sandwiches.

