Writer’s bloc: Only in the darkness can you see the stars

I will always remember the event that profoundly changed my life, predicted my purpose and destiny and revealed a dramatic prophesy. At the age of 12 I fell on a concrete step and cut my right eyebrow area requiring emergency medical attention. Blood was spurting everywhere and saturated the towel I was given to stem the flow. I was told by my elderly foster mother to walk six city blocks to the Emergency Room of Bridgeport Hospital by myself.

Each step brought with it a weakening of my body and a torment of my spirit with thoughts of death. My legs became wobbly and slow. I struggled to put one foot in front of the other.

On my arrival at the Emergency Room the staff rushed to my aid. They reached out to support me, my legs gave way and everything went black. When I awoke I thought I was in heaven because I was surrounded by kind and gentle people. Doctors and nurses encircled my bed. I could hear their soothing voices assuring me that everything would be all right.

In that moment I felt safe and cared for. Tears of relief replaced my tears of pain. Feeling such comfort shocked me into a new state of awareness and I began to envision a new life. The thought that I could become a nurse and offer the same comfort to others filled me with a passion I had never known before. I felt empowered by this new vision.

I was reborn with hope and courage. As I look back on my 50-year nursing career and the moment I experience a new vision for my life, I see the accident was no accident.

Writers’ Bloc:

Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.