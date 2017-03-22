Scholarships available to local seniors

Applications are currently being accepted for the Monroe Scholarship Fund scholarships. Applicants must be high school seniors, residing in Monroe. Applicants must rank in the top third of their graduating class, demonstrate community service, and financial need. Applications are available at Masuk High School Pupil Services, St. Joseph and Notre Dame Catholic High Schools, Fairfield Preparatory School, Lauralton Hall, Christian Heritage School, Bullard Havens and Henry Abbott RVT schools.

Applications are also available for the Edith Wheeler Memorial Scholarships. Applicants must attend Masuk High School, have a weighted GPA of 4.3 or higher and no single letter grade below B-minus on his or her high school transcript. Applications are available at Masuk High School Pupil Services.

For more information, call or text 203-685-0247. The deadline for both scholarship applications is March 29.