Monroe Courier

Scholarships available to local seniors

By Monroe Courier on March 22, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Applications are currently being accepted for the Monroe Scholarship Fund scholarships. Applicants must be high school seniors, residing in Monroe. Applicants must rank in the top third of their graduating class, demonstrate community service, and financial need. Applications are available at Masuk High School Pupil Services, St. Joseph and Notre Dame Catholic High Schools, Fairfield Preparatory School, Lauralton Hall, Christian Heritage School, Bullard Havens and Henry Abbott RVT schools.

Applications are also available for the Edith Wheeler Memorial Scholarships. Applicants must attend Masuk High School, have a weighted GPA of 4.3 or higher and no single letter grade below B-minus on his or her high school transcript. Applications are available at Masuk High School Pupil Services.

For more information, call or text 203-685-0247. The deadline for both scholarship applications is March 29.

Related posts:

  1. GBRTA offers scholarships to area seniors
  2. Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund open for student applications
  3. BIC awards scholarships to local students
  4. Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Marta McDowell author appearance March 26 Next Post Himes, Intelligence Committee informed of Russia investigation
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress