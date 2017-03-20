Trumbull Library’s One Book, One Town events

Main library

Evening Book Discussion — One Book, One Town 2017. Thursday, March 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Writer and University of New Haven Professor Stephen Spignesi leads an evening discussion of our 2017 selection Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss. Free. Register.

Letterboxing Hunt — Families. One Book, One Town 2017. Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center has created a letterbox hunt using presidential facts. You’ll get questions and clues to find each answer box, hidden on their easy-to- walk trails. Each box will have a stamp to put on your Presidential Facts Card. Held at Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. For details and to register, go to: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org.

Presidents’ Lecture: One Man with Courage is a Majority — One Book, One Town 2017. Saturday, March 25, 2-3:30 p.m. The Trumbull Historical Society hosts a lecture by Housatonic History Professor Hamish Lutris, held at the Society, 1856 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Free. Register. Space limited.

Presidents’ Gardens — One Book, One Town 2017. Sunday, March 26, 2-3:15 p.m. The horticultural evolution and visual tour of the White House gardens and American garden history, presented by Marta McDowell, author of All the Presidents’ Gardens. Copies for sale. Free. Register.

Federal Reserve Lecture — One Book, One Town 2017. Net date. Monday, March 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Discover the roles of our central bank, the Federal Reserve System, a topic from the 2017 book selection Presidential Courage. Led by Dr. Philip Lane, Professor of Economics, Fairfield University. Q&A. Register. Free.

Instagram Contest — 13-years-and-up. Pictures of Patriotism. Winning entry will most closely reflect the patriotic spirit inspired by our One Book, One Town choice, Presidential Courage. Win $100 Amazon gift certificate. Details on home page. Submit March 1-31 #obot17, @trumbulllibrary.

