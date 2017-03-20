Monroe Courier

Grace Episcopal Church presents SymphoNyChorus performance

By Julie Miller on March 20, 2017 in Community, News, Religion · 0 Comments

An evening of inspiring, passionate music is coming to Trumbull at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., (Route 111), on Sunday, March 26, at 7 p.m. The combined chorus and orchestra, The SymphoNYChorus from New York presents an evening of faith-based Christian music. It includes classical, contemporary, spiritual music and much more.

The volunteer choir and orchestra, under the direction of Hendric Idestrom, is performing at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., (Route 111) in Trumbull. The free-will offering will inspire you in this Lenten season.

For more information, contact Reverend Douglas Osgood at 203-926-1916.

