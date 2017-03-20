Monroe Courier

Obituary: George C. Scribano, 82, of Milford, formerly of Monroe

March 20, 2017

George C. Scribano, 82, of Milford, formerly of Monroe, worked for Sikorsky Aircraft building Super Stallions and Black Hawks, husband of Virginia DiCamillo Donofrio Scribano, died March 16, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born on Oct. 17, 1934, in New York City to the late Concetto and Josephine Iacono Scribano; U.S. Army.

Besides his wife, survivors include sons, Paul Scribano (Veronica) of Darien and Phil Scribano (Nancy) of Kentucky, stepson, John Donofrio (Jessica Wright) of Boca Rocton, Fla., stepdaughter, Diana Donofrio Remmell of Easton, brother, Carl Scribano of Beacon Falls, and grandchildren, Stephanie, Jessica, Isabella, Allison, Joseph, Christopher, Dante, and Samuel and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by first wife, Joan Scribano.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.

