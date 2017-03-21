Absentee ballots available for budget referendum

Town Clerk, Vida Stone, would like to remind residents that Tuesday, April 4 is the Monroe Budget Referendum. Absentee ballots will be available in the Town Clerk’s Office as of March 24.

The Office of the Town Clerk will have extended hours for absentee voting Tuesday, March 28 until 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Persons who believe that they will be unable to vote in person on April 4 may apply for an Absentee Ballot. Acceptable reasons for voting in this manner are limited to the following:

Absence from Town during all the hours of voting (6 a.m.- 8 p.m.)

Service in the Armed Forces (including the Service Academies)

Illness

Physical Disability

Religious tenets which forbid such activity on Election Day

Persons with questions are urged to call the Town Clerk’s Office at (203) 452-2811 or email [email protected].