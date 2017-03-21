Woman burglarizes resident with U-Haul

Monroe Police arrested 35-year-old Natasha Pennywell of Bridgeport was arrested on March 21 for her involvement in residential burglary that took place in Monroe.

On October 6, 2016, a Monroe resident arrived home to find a U-Haul rental van parked in her driveway. Upon entering the home, the elderly victim, discovered that someone had made forced entry to her home and stolen electronics and jewelry. As the victim contacted the police, she looked out her front window and discovered that the U-Haul van was no longer in her driveway.

Police said through the investigation, it was discovered that other towns in the area experienced similar residential burglaries. Through cooperation between the Monroe, Westport, Norwalk, and the Fairfield Police Departments, Pennyfield and her accomplice, Ernest Bailey, were developed as suspects in multiple burglaries.

Bailey was arrested by the Monroe Police Department for his involvement in this burglary on Feb. 23.

Pennywell was allegedly charged by warrant with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. Pennywell was arraigned on Mar 21 at Superior Court in Bridgeport. Pennywell was then transferred back to Department of Corrections custody, where she is being held on unrelated charges.