Bridgeport man stole $40,000 in tools

Police arrested 37-year-old Michael Conway of Bridgeport on March 17 by warrant.
Police said they received a larceny complaint from a local business owner concerning the theft of tools, which were valued over $40,000 in December 2016. The investigation revealed that the items were stolen incrementally over time by an employee, who was later determined to be Conway.
Conway was charged by warrant with larceny in the first degree and he was held on a $20,000 bond. He was transported to court for arraignment on March 20 at Superior Court in Bridgeport.