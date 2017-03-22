Monroe Courier

Youth basketball champs support Monroe Food Pantry

By Andy Hutchison on March 22, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Monroe’s Frankie Samperi looks for an open teammate in the annual First Selectman’s Game at Newtown High. Samperi’s Oklahoma Sooners’ squad won the game, 45-39. — Andy Hutchison photo

Following up its league title, Monroe’s seventh/eighth-grade basketball champion, the Oklahoma Sooners, went on to defeat Newtown’s league champ, the Boston College Eagles, 45-39 in the annual First Selectman’s Game, at Newtown High, on March 16.

It was actually a win-win for the Monroe squad as the game is held to benefit Newtown’s FAITH Food Pantry and the Monroe Food Pantry, with fundraising efforts at the game and collection of canned and boxed goods from fans contributing to a great cause in both communities.

The Sooners trailed 35-30 heading into the fourth quarter and rallied, finishing the game on a 13-0 run, behind a strong turnover-causing defense and execution at the offensive end of the court.

“I like that we stayed in it and we fought,” said Sooner Coach George Lazor. “We played a clean game, a good game. Everybody did really well.”

Down seven late in the third, the Sooners got the last hoop of the quarter when Justin Brigani converted off a steal. Garrett Lazor opened the fourth-quarter scoring only nine seconds into the stanza, as the Sooners went on to outscore the Eagles 15-4 in the final frame.

Newtown’s team went up 39-32 early in the fourth, then the Sooners heated up. Mateo Esmeraldo led the comeback effort, capped by a three-point play, to even things with 3:41 remaining.

An offensive rebound by Deric Deangelis set up Lazor’s go-ahead two-point shot from long range with three-plus minutes left.

Esmeraldo and Lazor led the way offensively for the Sooners. Colin Jarnutowski blocked a shot late in regulation.

Danny Dutkowski, Frankie Samperi and Tyler Mora also helped the Sooners lock down the win.

George Lazor, a sophomore at Masuk High, is a former player in Monroe’s youth program, and was inspired to coach from his days on the court. George Lazor receives community service hours for doing something he enjoys.

“When I was playing I saw high schoolers helping out and I always wanted to do it,” he said. “The community service is just extra.”

This was the fourth annual game and fifth annual fundraising effort, started by Emerson Carlson, now a senior at Masuk.

“This game is not just for fun — it’s for a good cause,” said Carlson, adding that it is enjoyable to see the Newtown and Monroe communities come together for a good cause.

