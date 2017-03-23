Library hosts wildlife lecture

Eagles

The library will be hosting a lecture on eagles with Master Wildlife Conservationist Ginny Apple on March 26 at 2 p.m. The lecture will discuss the history and future of eagles. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen Advisory Board

The members of the Teen Advisory Board will meet on March 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades seven through 12 are invited to attend.

Future of Things

On March 28, the library will host a lecture about technology and social changes at 6:30 p.m. Jason Griffey, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University will skype with patrons to discuss potential technological shifts like smart houses and flying cars.

Spring crafting

The library is hosting a Easter votive workshop on April 1 at 2 p.m. Register online at www.ewml.org.

New England Pie

On April 2 the library will host an author talk about Robert Cox’s book New England Pie at 2 p.m. The book explores the history of pie and popular ingredients in New England. Register online at www.ewml.org.

April book discussion

On April 5 locals are invited to come to the library to discuss April’s book Ordinary Grace at 6:45 p.m. Copies of the book are available at the library.

Concert

The Friends of the Library will be presenting a performance by Vent Nouveau Octet on April 9 at 2 p.m. No registration required.