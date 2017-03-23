March 23 community briefs

AARP

Byron Peterson, Legislative representative of the local chapter of AARP will be the guest speaker at the meeting held at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. Tues. April 18 at 1:30 p.m. Peterson will speak about proposed legislation taking place in Hartford. Guests invited. For more information call Phyllis 203-926-6916.

Easter Egg Hunt

Join us for a “Hoppin’ Good Time” at the United Methodist Church of Monroe’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event begins at 9 a.m. on April 1 and will be held rain or shine. Enjoy breakfast, a craft and the egg hunt and don’t forget to bring a Easter basket! We ask that you bring nonperishable food items for the Monroe Food Pantry and join in our ongoing efforts to help our neighbors.

The cost to participate is $4 per child (grade 5 and under) and $6 per adult (includes youth grade 6 and over). There is a maximum charge of $20 per family.

The deadline to register is Friday, March 24 and is first come, first served until we reach capacity. Register online or via email (please include: Family name, # attending, ages of children and your phone/email).

Payment: cash or check (made payable to “UMCM” with “Easter Egg Hunt” noted in the memo line). Please mail payment to UMC Monroe, Attn: Easter Egg Hunt, 515 Cutlers Farm Road, Monroe, CT 06468. Pre-payment would be appreciated.

For more information contact [email protected].

Post 176 meetings

The Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Senior Center. 2017 dates include April 12, May 10 and June 14 or End of Year Dinner TBA.

Qualifying veterans who would like to join the Sippin-Winspur American Legion Post 176 are encouraged to call Post 176 Commander, Victor Yanosy at 203-261-6978 or Sr. Vice-Commander, Jan Larsen at 203-268-9594 to request an application. New members should submit a copy of their DD214 with the membership application. Dues are $35 and include a subscription to the American Legion Magazine.

If you live in town or are a member of Post 200 you can transfer to Post 176. Also, all current members of the armed services are offered their first year’s dues free.

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Mamma Mia

On April 20, join the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers for a bus trip to Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, New York, for Mama Mia! Musical showcases hit songs from the 70’s group ABBA. Cost of $99 includes bus, lunch, matinee show and gratuities. Payment is due by 3/10 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Rat Pack

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association is sponsoring a bus trip to The Brownstone in Paterson, New Jersey, on April 27 for the Ace in the Hole Productions of “The Rat Pack,” a tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. Cost of $109 per person includes transportation, two complimentary drinks, family-style Italian lunch, door prizes, shopping and gratuities. Payment is due by March 17 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.

Benefit concert

On Saturday April 29 at 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Turnpike in Trumbull will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be greatly appreciated and gladly accepted.

Relay for Life

The Newtown Relay for Life will be held on May 20. For more information visit our Relay For Life page at www.RelayForLife.org/NewtownCT or contact our ACS representative, Alyssa Amaturo at [email protected] or at (203)563-1511.