Monroe joins lawsuit against Bridgeport

At Monday’s meeting, the Board of Education decided to join a civil suit against the Bridgeport Board of Education in an effort to avoid spending $93,000 annually on magnet school tuition.

Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane said Monroe would be joining the school districts in Fairfield, Trumbull and Stratford in the suit.

“The Bridgeport Board of Education is now going to be charging us for our students to attend magnet schools,” she said.

She said the district’s maximum exposure is $10,000 in legal fees.

Superintendent Jim Agostine said Bridgeport is the only city in the state charging towns for students attending its magnet schools.

Board member Shannon Monaco asked if they had a good chance of winning the suit, which Agostine said he couldn’t answer.

“I think that we have expended so much energy this year trying to fight the governor’s budget that I think this is the next logical step that we need to take,” he said.

Agostine did say that he wouldn’t move forward with the suit if he didn’t think they had a chance.

“Maybe there’s strength in numbers,” Monaco said.