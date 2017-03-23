Writer’s room: Liz Moore gives locals a peek behind her creative curtain

“I’m always trying to convince myself that I’m a writer,” Liz Moore, author of The Unseen World, said to more than 50 attendees at her author talk last week.

Monroe Reads Together invited the author to speak as the final event for this year’s program.

Jack Zamary, a member of Monroe Reads, thanked Moore for coming and thanked the members of Monroe Reads for organizing all the events leading up to Moore’s visit.

Monroe Reads was organized by staff from Monroe Public Schools, the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and Linda’s Storytime.

“Reading is a contextual act. Our past life experiences and our previous reads all contribute to our unique interpretations of any book,” Zamary said. “One of the important aspects of this event that we wanted to bring to all of you was to deepen that context and deepen our understanding of The Unseen World.”

Becoming a writer

Moore discussed her Framingham, Mass., roots and how her upbringing there influenced an interest in writing about wealth and class.

During the talk Moore told residents how she became a writer through a discarded attempt to become a scientist. Initially she studied neuroscience and behavior at Barnard College before discovering that English was a better fit for her.

“Why I declared myself a neuroscience and behavior major I’m still trying to figure out, because I struggled through all of my science courses,” she said. “I agonized over them. I thought I should be good at them and eventually I wrote a sad email to my parents in which I confessed to them they would have an English major on their hands.”

She revealed that her passion for music and performing was the basis for her first book, The Words of Every Song, which is a series of short stories following the lives of people involved in the music industry. Moore said that as an undergraduate she worked in a guitar shop in the Village and performed at local venues. She said that because she developed her passion for writing while exploring her musical interests they meshed together when she created her first book.

Moore went on to earn a master of fine arts degree at Hunter College, and while she was there she began working on her second novel, Heft. She said she tried to challenge herself by writing about something that was different from her own life.

“For the first time I was experimenting with what it meant to be a writer of fiction and pushing myself to imagine myself into the bodies of two characters that couldn’t be more different from me,” she said.

After finishing her MFA, Moore found herself working as an English professor at Holy Family University in Philadelphia. She said it was there that she began working on The Unseen World.

The Unseen World

Moore described her book as focusing on the relationship between a father and a daughter. The book follows Ada as she discovers that her scientist father has lied to her about his history, and shows how she uses technology to learn about him.

She said the book was partially inspired by her father, a physicist who focuses on nuclear medicine in Boston.

“I understand zero persent of his work, although as a child I really wanted to understand his work,” she said. “I think I spent the first 18 years of my life trying to imagine that I could follow in his footsteps.”

She said writing a book about a child who grew up surrounded by science was a way to re-imagine her own childhood and explore what it would have been like to be a scientific thinker, and that it really “scratched the itch” for her.

She also credited her fascination with Alan Turing and the Turing test — the theory that machines will achieve true intelligence when a person can’t discern between a human or machine when using a computer interface.

In working on the book, Moore said, she had to do extensive research not only to understand the science employed in her book but also because she had to learn outdated science in order to fit the time period in the book.

“I had to use jargon that was outdated,” she said.

Writing process

“I tell my students all the time that writing is 99% really unpleasant work,” Moore said. “I also tell them that for me writing is like exercise — that I feel so much better after I do it that it’s worth it. I almost never enjoy the act of writing when I’m writing, but after the writing is done, I feel calm and fulfilled.”

While discussing her writing process, Moore pulled up a screen shot from her computer of various word documents containing different drafts of The Unseen World. Moore said she must have 80 to 100 different documents related to the book that didn’t make the cut and that she spends the first year or so of her writing process penning ideas that won’t make the final draft.

“I think of them as lopped branches off a tree — that I had gone in the wrong direction and had to do a U-turn,” she said.

Locals had a chance to ask her questions about the book, including whether she would consider writing a sequel and about the title choice. She told the audience that she’s currently working on a screenplay for Heft and also working on another novel. At the end of the event, Moore signed books for the attendees.