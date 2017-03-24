Helping hoof: Horse needs second chance

After an arduous journey crammed into a small trailer with 12 other horses without food and water, Chance finally made it to Connecticut.

Danielle Cyr, who works at a barn in Monroe as well as one in Redding, said she found herself with two sick rescue horses in December 2016 after their owner abandoned them at the Redding barn she works at.

Cyr said that when Chance and the second horse, Sterling, came to her they were in terrible shape and that Sterling died a few days after his arrival.

“Sterling was the most unhealthy of the two of them; he died in my lap in the barn,” she said.

Cyr said she implored the horse’s owner to get a vet to come to Sterling’s aid but it was too late. Chance, the remaining rescue, has melanoma in his eye from too much sun exposure. Cyr said Chance is currently undergoing topical chemotherapy treatments but that he will need surgery to remove the cancer.

“If it was in a different part of his body, the topical would work a little better, but because it is in his eye he has to have the surgery or have his eye removed,” she said.

Without the surgery, the antibiotics and chemotherapy treatments cost Cyr $4,000, and with the surgery it could cost her an additional $7,500 to treat Chance. In an effort to save Chance, Cyr set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the surgery.

Cyr, who also has eye cancer, said that Chance’s condition has motivated her to move forward with treating her own condition, as meeting with Chance’s medical experts has shown her how important it is to treat the cancer. She also said that losing Sterling and being unable to do anything to help him makes her want to do everything she can to save Chance.

“It made me want to go above and beyond to help Chance and keep him around and in my family as long as I can,” Cyr said.

Since coming to Cyr, Chance has become a more outgoing and happy horse.

Cyr said she has been working with horses for 20 years and has always been drawn to rescue horses. She said she wants to continue working with the horses and hopes to “re-home and rehabilitate” other rescues.

“I think that Chance is pretty deserving — he’s a great horse that has been through a lot. He’s had a lot of horrible things happen to him in the past that never should have happened,” she said. “He’s very deserving of his second chance.”

For information about Chance’s fund-raising page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/uaxxn-chance.